Acosta Joins LAFC From Rapids

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :US international Kellyn Acosta is joining Los Angeles FC from the Colorado Rapids in a Major League Soccer deal worth up to $1.5 million in general allocation money, the club announced on Friday.

LAFC said in a statement the 26-year-old midfielder was joining the club in exchange for $550,000 of general allocation money in 2022, and a further $550,000 in 2023.

If certain performance targets are reached, the Rapids could receive a further $400,000 in allocation money, LAFC said.

Colorado would also receive a percentage of any future transfer fee if Acosta moves outside MLS or within the league.

"Kellyn is a player that has all the attributes necessary to play how we want in the midfield," LAFC general manager John Thorrington said.

"He provides versatility and ability to help our team immediately. He is in his prime, a fixture in our National Team, and offers the MLS experience we sought in the off-season."Acosta was a key figure in helping Colorado clinch top spot in the Western Conference last season.

He is a regular in the US international squad with 45 caps since making his debut in 2016.

