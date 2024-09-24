ACP holds condolence reference in memory of Athar Waqar Azeem

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi organized a condolence reference in memory of the Vice President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and former Director General of Pakistan Television (PTV) Athar Waqar Azeem, at the Jaun Elia Lawn.

The event was attended by notable figures including the President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Zaheer Khan, Amjad Shah, Tajdar Adeel, anchor Yahya Khan, Secretary Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Ejaz Farooqi, Iqbal Latif, Ayub Sheikh, Nadir Azeem, Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Shahida Shoaib, Asif Ansari, Misbah, Ameen Memon, Qamar Ahmed, Asif Iqbal, Matloob Rizvi, and Sohail Hashmi.

During the event, Akhtar Waqar Azeem spoke via telephone. Athar Waqar Azeem's life was commemorated with a showreel at the beginning of the event. President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, expressed that Athar was like an older brother and a close friend.

He recalled how he and Anwar Maqsood, along with musician Arshad Mahmood, would often sit with Athar every fifteen days.

He mentioned that he never heard Athar speak ill of anyone and shared a deep emotional bond with him. Athar’s doors were always open to everyone. Shah reflected on the rarity of people who, despite facing their own struggles, never expressed them outwardly.

He described Athar as a forgiving and genuinely good person, emphasizing the time Athar spent with Nadir in his final moments.

In a telephonic conversation, Akhtar Waqar Azeem shared that their family affectionately called Athar "Sunny." He noted that while many perceived him as serious, he was quite the opposite, showing a keen interest in sports and often stating that "watching a cricket match on tv is more enjoyable than being in the stadium." He is always ready to help others.

Zaheer Khan remarked on the pivotal role Pakistan Television played in their success, noting that they never allowed conflicts among themselves.

He emphasized that ptv was instrumental in educating them about what it means to be a producer, providing a hybrid of entertainment programming that fostered learning opportunities.

Renowned poet Tajdar Adeel spoke of the loving relationship he had with Athar, describing him as a stylish individual. PTV General Manager Amjad Shah referred to Athar as a person of immense stature, highlighting that he always encouraged good work and had a nurturing demeanor, even when reprimanding. Athar Waqar Azeem taught us what it means to be a sports producer."

Nadir Azeem expressed gratitude to the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and other attendees. He stated that my father was always a pillar of support for others; he carried an entire era with him. He never compromised on his principles and always followed through on what he said. Although I didn’t spend a lot of time with him, every moment I did spend together, I learned something valuable."

Renowned anchor Yahya Hussain shared his connection with Athar in the context of sports, noting that Athar was always in the background, promoting talented individuals in front of the camera. He remarked that it is very easy to appear on TV, but being famous is difficult nowadays.

Iqbal Latif described Athar as a gentle person, capable of delivering even the harshest messages softly. He was a man of love. Nadir must have to reach the greatness of his father while a member of the governing body Dr. Ayub Sheikh, stated that Athar Waqar Azeem was as significant a figure on screen but not a part of the screen. He portrayed the harsh realities of society while maintaining his integrity and clarity. He played an important role in bridging Eastern and Western cultures. “The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt prayer.