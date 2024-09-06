- Home
ACP Honors Heroes By Hosting Program Titled “6th September - Defence Day Of Pakistan”
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 11:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a program titled "6th September - Defence Day of Pakistan" under its Youth Ambassador Program, held at Auditorium II.
According to the press release, the event featured storytelling, speeches, open mic session, along with musical and theatrical performances.
A face-painting stall attracted significant attention from the attendees.
The musical segment of the program showcased outstanding performances by renowned singers Muhammad Zubair, Sultan Baloch, Varisha, Kazim Ali, and the Jambroz Band.
Patriotic songs dedicated to Defense Day were also performed, adding to the patriotic spirit of the event.
Additionally, students from the Dance academy, including Abdul Ghani, Rohit, Shahzor, Jerry, and Arbaz, presented traditional dances that were highly appreciated by the audience.
