ACP Host Lecture By Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar Tittled “Shehr & Shairi"
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 11:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, organized a lecture by Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar on the theme “Shehr and Shairi" at the Josh Malihabadi library.
The event was attended by notable literary figures, including the President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Ghazi Salahuddin, Fatima Hassan, Ambareen Haseeb Ambar, Akhlaq Ahmed, and others.
Ghazi Salahuddin presided over the session, while the renowned poet Ambreen Haseeb Ambar provided an extensive introduction on the topic. During the lecture, Ghazi Salahuddin remarked that many volumes could be written on the poetry of cities, as the stages and experiences cities undergo are often reflected in poetry.
Zeeshan Sahil has composed excellent poetry on the conditions of Karachi. Dr. Nasir Abbas Nayyar, in his lecture, highlight that literature in villages and rural settlements is often oral; meanwhile the literary tradition in cities is written.
He pointed out that writing in cities initially emerged not for literary purposes but due to commercial needs.
"The concept of a city cannot be imagined without writing," in folk literature, stories are often repeated.
A city cannot be conceived without history and modernity; these two are fundamental characteristics of cities worldwide.
He further explained that in 1959, British scientist and novelist C.P. Snow delivered a lecture titled "The Two Cultures," which highlighted the disconnect between scientists, artists, and writers.
Snow noted that although they may share the same space and even dine together, scientists often don't understand what constitutes a good poem, and writers lack knowledge about gravity.
Dr. Nayyar emphasized the need to bridge this gap. He also discussed how the city has become a significant metaphor in poetry and how it has inspired both poems and ghazals.
During the event, a cake was cut to celebrate the 65th birthday of the late literary figure Asif Farrukhi.
Dr. Nayyar remarked that Asif Farrukhi's absence is deeply felt and that his contributions to the promotion of literature are irreplaceable.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Call for sustainable policies to resolve water contamination issues3 days ago
-
Call for sustainable policies to resolve water contamination issues3 days ago
-
Time to revitalize Quaid’s vision for a prosperous Pakistan3 days ago
-
Literary ceremony held at Bahawalpur Arts Council3 days ago
-
Legendary comedian Lehri remembered5 days ago
-
Govt working for well-being of artists: Deeba10 days ago
-
Civil Judge Abbottabad halts Paramedics Association election11 days ago
-
Eminent writer Ashfaq Ahmad remembered11 days ago
-
ACP honors heroes by hosting Program titled “6th September - Defence Day of Pakistan”12 days ago
-
NAPA to stage play inspired by Manto’s stories12 days ago
-
TV, film actor Abid Ali remembered13 days ago
-
Defence Day - A tribute to unyielding spirit of Armed Forces14 days ago