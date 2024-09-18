ACP host Lecture by Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar tittled “Shehr & Shairi"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, organized a lecture by Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar on the theme “Shehr and Shairi" at the Josh Malihabadi library.

The event was attended by notable literary figures, including the President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Ghazi Salahuddin, Fatima Hassan, Ambareen Haseeb Ambar, Akhlaq Ahmed, and others.

Ghazi Salahuddin presided over the session, while the renowned poet Ambreen Haseeb Ambar provided an extensive introduction on the topic. During the lecture, Ghazi Salahuddin remarked that many volumes could be written on the poetry of cities, as the stages and experiences cities undergo are often reflected in poetry.

Zeeshan Sahil has composed excellent poetry on the conditions of Karachi. Dr. Nasir Abbas Nayyar, in his lecture, highlight that literature in villages and rural settlements is often oral; meanwhile the literary tradition in cities is written.

He pointed out that writing in cities initially emerged not for literary purposes but due to commercial needs.

"The concept of a city cannot be imagined without writing," in folk literature, stories are often repeated.

A city cannot be conceived without history and modernity; these two are fundamental characteristics of cities worldwide.

He further explained that in 1959, British scientist and novelist C.P. Snow delivered a lecture titled "The Two Cultures," which highlighted the disconnect between scientists, artists, and writers.

Snow noted that although they may share the same space and even dine together, scientists often don't understand what constitutes a good poem, and writers lack knowledge about gravity.

Dr. Nayyar emphasized the need to bridge this gap. He also discussed how the city has become a significant metaphor in poetry and how it has inspired both poems and ghazals.

During the event, a cake was cut to celebrate the 65th birthday of the late literary figure Asif Farrukhi.

Dr. Nayyar remarked that Asif Farrukhi's absence is deeply felt and that his contributions to the promotion of literature are irreplaceable.