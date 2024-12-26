Open Menu

ACP Hosts Youm-e-Tashakkur To Celebrate Victory In 2025-26 Elections With Qawwali Night

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 12:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) at the Jaun Elia Lawn to celebrate its landslide victory in the 2025-26 elections.

The event began with a Quranic recitation, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the birthday of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (Father of the Nation), and the celebration of Christmas.

The newly elected President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Mohammad Ahmed Shah, along with the members of the Governing Body, cut the cake.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of writers, intellectuals, poets, singers, artists, painters, and other personalities from the fields of art and culture. Addressing the gathering, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Mohammad Ahmed Shah expressed his gratitude.

He said that "First and foremost, I thank Allah, and then all those who are connected to knowledge, culture, art, and the creative fields." He shared the historical significance of the Arts Council, recalling that when it was established, Pakistan was only seven years old. He said, "At that time, all our prominent artists and cultural figures were here.

The evening concluded with a mesmerizing Qawwali performance by the renowned artists Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad, who, along with their group, enchanted the audience with their powerful voices. The Qawwali performance captivated a large number of Arts Council members, prompting many to join in the rhythm and sway to the music.

A sumptuous dinner was also arranged for the Arts Council members, making the event an unforgettable evening of cultural celebration and unity.

