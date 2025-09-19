ACP Paid Homage To Late Poet Ajmal Siraj, Marking His 1st Death Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 10:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a solemn memorial event at the Haseena Moin Hall to mark the first death anniversary of renowned poet Ajmal Siraj.
The program began with a short video reel highlighting his life and literary contributions, moving the audience with cherished memories of the late poet.
On this occasion, President Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Prof. Sahar Ansari, Dr Zia-ul-Hasan, Javed Saba, Khalid Moin, Afzal Ahmed Syed, Syed Mohsin, Kamran Nafees, Shahid Rassam, Allaudin Khanzada, Aqeel Abbas Jafri, and Seman Naveed expressed their views.
The Event was moderated by Ajmal Siraj's son, Abdul Rehman Momin.
Remembering the late poet, President Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that my bond with Ajmal was built through his poetry.
He was a brave and steadfast friend. To me, it still feels like any moment the door will open and Ajmal will walk in.
His memories will always keep him alive in our hearts. Some matters are beyond our control; they are in the hands of God alone.
Prof. Sahar Ansari remarked that Ajmal Siraj had become a popular and beloved poet in his lifetime. He was a man of friendship, courage, and enthusiasm. Even in his last mushaira, his passion was the same as in his first. I urge President Ahmad Shah to compile all of Ajmal’s published and unpublished works into a complete anthology.
Javed Saba said that,he lived a full life, writing urdu with discipline and precision. He is remembered as a major poet whose love and works remain alive.
The event also featured a heartfelt poetic tribute by Seman Naveed in memory of Ajmal Siraj.
Ajmal Siraj’s family attended the memorial along with a large gathering of distinguished scholars, poets, writers, and admirers who paid glowing tributes to his literary legacy.
