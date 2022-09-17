ACP presents 'Out at Sea' theatre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi presented a theatre 'Out at Sea' on its premises.

The play was written by Polish theater writer Stawomir Mrozek, and presented in English.

The theater was directed by Director of Theater academy of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Zeeshan Haider.

A large number of theater lovers appreciated the great performance of the artists.

Director of the theater Zeeshan Haider said that our aim was to bring once again the theater lovers to the theater.

The theater 'Out at Sea' would continue until September 19 at the Arts Council.