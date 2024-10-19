Open Menu

ACP Showcases 'Mi Raqsam' On 23rd Day Of 'World Culture Festival'

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ACP Showcases 'Mi Raqsam' on 23rd day of 'World Culture Festival'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) On the 23rd day of the 38-day 'World Culture Festival Karachi', organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, the theater play 'Mi Raqsam' was presented.

'Mi Raqsam' is an urdu adaptation of the renowned Indian director, actor, playwright, and author Mahesh Dattani's acclaimed work 'Dance Like a Man'.

The cast included Jairaj (husband), Ratna (wife), Amriatlal (father), Lata (daughter), and Vishwas (son-in-law). 

The play presents the story of three generations, highlighting various aspects of dance and life. In the theater, Jairaj (husband) is a dancer in search of his purpose, while Ratna (wife) is a self-serving woman who exploits Jairaj for her own career.

Amriatlal (father) is the family's patriarch who struggles to accept his son's passion for dance, and Lata (daughter) is a young dancer seeking success like her mother. Vishwas plays the role of the son-in-law, who brings a crucial turning point to the story. The play employs traditional dance techniques to shed light on gender issues and social stereotypes, illustrating how both men and women confront their desires amid societal pressures.

According to ACP’s press release, this theater not only entertained the audience but also provided an opportunity to reflect on the complex issues of life. 'Mi Raqsam' is a story that delivers a message for future generations.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India World Wife Young Man Lata Women Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

13 hours ago
 EPI launches community-based awareness program

EPI launches community-based awareness program

13 hours ago
 ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threat ..

ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats

13 hours ago
 Major political parties develop consensus on const ..

Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan

13 hours ago
Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: I ..

Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told

13 hours ago
 LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to fema ..

LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment

14 hours ago
 Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration ..

Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration file

14 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, C ..

Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP

14 hours ago
 Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, ..

Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times

15 hours ago
 136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid ..

136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous