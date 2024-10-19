ACP Showcases 'Mi Raqsam' on 23rd day of 'World Culture Festival'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) On the 23rd day of the 38-day 'World Culture Festival Karachi', organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, the theater play 'Mi Raqsam' was presented.

'Mi Raqsam' is an urdu adaptation of the renowned Indian director, actor, playwright, and author Mahesh Dattani's acclaimed work 'Dance Like a Man'.

The cast included Jairaj (husband), Ratna (wife), Amriatlal (father), Lata (daughter), and Vishwas (son-in-law).

The play presents the story of three generations, highlighting various aspects of dance and life. In the theater, Jairaj (husband) is a dancer in search of his purpose, while Ratna (wife) is a self-serving woman who exploits Jairaj for her own career.

Amriatlal (father) is the family's patriarch who struggles to accept his son's passion for dance, and Lata (daughter) is a young dancer seeking success like her mother. Vishwas plays the role of the son-in-law, who brings a crucial turning point to the story. The play employs traditional dance techniques to shed light on gender issues and social stereotypes, illustrating how both men and women confront their desires amid societal pressures.

According to ACP’s press release, this theater not only entertained the audience but also provided an opportunity to reflect on the complex issues of life. 'Mi Raqsam' is a story that delivers a message for future generations.