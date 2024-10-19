ACP Showcases 'Mi Raqsam' On 23rd Day Of 'World Culture Festival'
Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) On the 23rd day of the 38-day 'World Culture Festival Karachi', organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, the theater play 'Mi Raqsam' was presented.
'Mi Raqsam' is an urdu adaptation of the renowned Indian director, actor, playwright, and author Mahesh Dattani's acclaimed work 'Dance Like a Man'.
The cast included Jairaj (husband), Ratna (wife), Amriatlal (father), Lata (daughter), and Vishwas (son-in-law).
The play presents the story of three generations, highlighting various aspects of dance and life. In the theater, Jairaj (husband) is a dancer in search of his purpose, while Ratna (wife) is a self-serving woman who exploits Jairaj for her own career.
Amriatlal (father) is the family's patriarch who struggles to accept his son's passion for dance, and Lata (daughter) is a young dancer seeking success like her mother. Vishwas plays the role of the son-in-law, who brings a crucial turning point to the story. The play employs traditional dance techniques to shed light on gender issues and social stereotypes, illustrating how both men and women confront their desires amid societal pressures.
According to ACP’s press release, this theater not only entertained the audience but also provided an opportunity to reflect on the complex issues of life. 'Mi Raqsam' is a story that delivers a message for future generations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024
Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair
EPI launches community-based awareness program
ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats
Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan
Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told
LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment
Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration file
Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP
Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times
136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
World Culture Festival Showcases Javed Siddiqui's Play 'Salgirah'1 day ago
-
"Chaturaee" takes center stage on 20th Day of the World Culture Festival3 days ago
-
Shakespeare’s famous tragedy Hamlet presented at World Culture Festival4 days ago
-
Dance junction night on 18th day of World Culture Festival5 days ago
-
Iconic director Altaf Husasin films celebrated intricacies of familial love6 days ago
-
Promoting healthy diet to combat malnutrition6 days ago
-
Schools Dropout – A persisting challenge6 days ago
-
World Culture Festival Karachi lights up stage with Mega Musical Concert6 days ago
-
Saba Qamar appointed as UNICEF's National Ambassador for child rights in Pakistan8 days ago
-
PGMI hosts first simulation-based workshop on airway management8 days ago
-
Theater workshop conducted by renowned int'l artists at ACP9 days ago
-
'World Culture Festival Karachi' continues on 14th day10 days ago