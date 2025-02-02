ACP Showcasing Photography Exhibition Of Turkish Photographer Resul Celik
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 08:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is organizing a photography exhibition featuring the works of renowned Turkish photographer Resul Celik.
The exhibition will be held on Monday, February 3, at 4:00 PM in the Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery.
The event will be inaugurated by Turkey’s Consul General, Cemal Sangu.
