ACP showcasing photography exhibition of Turkish photographer Resul Celik

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is organizing a photography exhibition featuring the works of renowned Turkish photographer Resul Celik.

The exhibition will be held on Monday, February 3, at 4:00 PM in the Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery.

The event will be inaugurated by Turkey’s Consul General, Cemal Sangu.