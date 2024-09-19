ACP stages children’s theatre play "Ali and the Dragon”

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Rang Manj collaborated to organize the children’s theatre play "Ali and the Dragon" at Auditorium II.

The play witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of various schools, who thoroughly enjoyed the performance.

Written by Uzma Sabeen, with music composed by renowned music director Arshad Mehmood, the play featured a talented cast, including Haris Khan, Iram Basheer, Ahmer Hussain, Hammad Khan, Faraz Chhotani, Zubi Fatima, Hassan Alam, and Asif Shehzad. The duration of the play was one hour. At the event, director Uzma Sabeen shared that the decision to create the play "Ali and the Dragon" was driven by the need to engage children with captivating stories.

She highlighted that their theatre group has been actively performing since 2013, with an annual show in September. Previous successful productions include popular plays for children like "Ali Baba aur Chalis Chor," "Aladdin," "Sindbad," and "Sultan," all of which have received great appreciation.

Sabeen also recalled the early days when they performed in schools with limited resources, including no electricity or basic facilities.

She expressed her gratitude to president Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, acknowledging his significant efforts in reviving theatre and his unwavering support for their initiatives. The story of "Ali and the Dragon" revolves around a kingdom ruled by a kind-hearted king, where the people are troubled by a dragon that destroys their crops, pushing them to the brink of starvation. Desperate to save his people, the king promises a grand reward to anyone who can defeat the beast.

A brave young man, Ali, along with the skilled royal chef, Shaheen, embarks on a daring quest to confront and defeat the dragon, hoping to restore peace and prosperity to the land. The children in the audience thoroughly enjoyed the performance, clapping enthusiastically and expressing their appreciation for the entire cast.