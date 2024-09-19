Open Menu

ACP Stages Children’s Theatre Play "Ali And The Dragon”

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ACP stages children’s theatre play "Ali and the Dragon”

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Rang Manj collaborated to organize the children’s theatre play "Ali and the Dragon" at Auditorium II.

The play witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of various schools, who thoroughly enjoyed the performance.

Written by Uzma Sabeen, with music composed by renowned music director Arshad Mehmood, the play featured a talented cast, including Haris Khan, Iram Basheer, Ahmer Hussain, Hammad Khan, Faraz Chhotani, Zubi Fatima, Hassan Alam, and Asif Shehzad. The duration of the play was one hour. At the event, director Uzma Sabeen shared that the decision to create the play "Ali and the Dragon" was driven by the need to engage children with captivating stories.

She highlighted that their theatre group has been actively performing since 2013, with an annual show in September. Previous successful productions include popular plays for children like "Ali Baba aur Chalis Chor," "Aladdin," "Sindbad," and "Sultan," all of which have received great appreciation.

Sabeen also recalled the early days when they performed in schools with limited resources, including no electricity or basic facilities.

She expressed her gratitude to president Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, acknowledging his significant efforts in reviving theatre and his unwavering support for their initiatives. The story of "Ali and the Dragon" revolves around a kingdom ruled by a kind-hearted king, where the people are troubled by a dragon that destroys their crops, pushing them to the brink of starvation. Desperate to save his people, the king promises a grand reward to anyone who can defeat the beast.

A brave young man, Ali, along with the skilled royal chef, Shaheen, embarks on a daring quest to confront and defeat the dragon, hoping to restore peace and prosperity to the land. The children in the audience thoroughly enjoyed the performance, clapping enthusiastically and expressing their appreciation for the entire cast.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Music Electricity Young Man Arshad Mehmood September Event All From

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

7 minutes ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

3 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

6 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

6 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

7 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

7 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous