KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi will mark the International Dance Day 2023 on April 29, Saturday, by holding an event at ACP.

Famous classic dancers including Nighat Chaudhry, Wahab Shah, Waqar Samart, Mani Chawa, Kaif Ghaznavi, Adnan Jehangir, Khurrum Taal, Abdul Ghani, Tashi and Rehman Rafique would perform on the occasion.