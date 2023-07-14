Acropolis closes at hottest hours amid Greece heatwave

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Athens Acropolis, Greece's top tourist attraction, closed during the hottest hours on Friday as the country wilts under a heatwave.

Access to the UNESCO-listed archaeological site dating to antiquity is being suspended between midday an 3d 5:00 pm (0900 GMT and 1400 GMT) before reopening "to protect workers and visitors", Culture Minister Lina Mendoni told public broadcaster ERT.

"It's highly likely that we will take the same measure tomorrow (Saturday)," she said.

Temperatures were expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Athens on Friday and Saturday, but at the summit of the Acropolis it feels hotter, she added.

Other popular tourist sites surrounding the Sacred Rock on which the Acropolis stands, such as the Ancient Agora, will remain open.

The Acropolis, which has seen a major rise in visitor numbers in recent months, is normally open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm every day.

Some tourists were left disappointed in front of the site's closed entrance, saying the official website had not provided enough information.

"I am not feeling really comfortable about it, but what can we do?" said Serbian human resources director Sonya Ivkovic, who planned to return for the reopening at 5:00 pm.

"We weren't expecting it, we just came and thought it would be open," Emelie Den, a doctor from Australia, told AFP. "Kind of caught us off guard but makes sense, it is really, really hot today... we've been drinking lots." A summer heatwave is hitting several Mediterranean countries, with the mercury soaring past 40C in parts of northern and western Greece on Friday.

National weather forecaster EMY said Friday's peak temperature could hit 44C and predicted more searing heat for Saturday.

The authorities have in recent days taken measures to help people cope. The Red Cross deployed at the Acropolis on Thursday to hand out water bottles and help visitors suffering from the heat.

Shelters were set up near the entrance at the start of the week to protect the thousands of sightseers who come to admire the Parthenon from the Acropolis.

The authorities have warned about a greater risk of fires, particularly in regions where strong winds are expected.

Greece suffered major wildfires in 2021 as an exceptionally intense heatwave gripped the country.