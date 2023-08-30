Open Menu

Across China: Chinese Youths Make Friends, Extra Money At Car Trunk Fair

Published August 30, 2023

XI'AN, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :-- At 5:30 p.m., when the sun was yet to set, Li Jiarong opened her car trunk and began to decorate her stall. Next to her car, there was a small wooden table with Thai-style beverages and snacks ready to be sold.

Li, who is in her 30s, runs a makeup business and sets up the stall after work in the evenings in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

"It's not all about the money. I can make friends here and it is more interesting than playing on my mobile phone and watching tv at home," Li said, adding that she has joined an online group of more than 200 friends with the same interest. "Sometimes, we meet and ride together." Situated next to the Bahe River, this area in the Chanba Ecological District of Xi'an has become a popular spot for young people like Li. Every evening, they gather to set up stalls and create a car trunk fair, injecting vitality into the city's night economy.

The fair was later operated by a company responsible for brand introduction, food safety and other aspects.

Wang Yi, manager of the company, said the fair now has 180 tenants, mostly young people, and receives up to 30,000 visitors a day.

Wang, who has been engaged in the night consumption sector for many years, said more and more young people have transferred their night consumption means from sightseeing to social interactions.

"They come here at night not just for tours, but for a relaxing, romantic and unique experience," he said.

While some young people engage in social interactions for fun at the car trunk fair, others see it as an entrepreneurial experiment.

Wang Shihao, who works at a construction company, registered a catering business before deciding to set up a hamburger stall at the fair. He meticulously checked every detail in person, ranging from the stall layout and raw material procurement to taste research and development.

"Through the stall, I can learn the most practical lessons with the least expense," said the 27-year-old.

Cui Yan, a professor engaged in cultural tourism research at Xi'an University of Science and Technology, said the new consumption scenarios like the car trunk fair have displayed the attitudes toward employment and life of the young generation.

"To a certain extent, it also provides opportunities for some young people to find flexible employment and explore their entrepreneurial dreams," said Cui.

More Stories From Miscellaneous