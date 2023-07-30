Open Menu

Across China: Growing Appetite For Art Performance Among Chinese Youths

Published July 30, 2023

Across China: Growing appetite for art performance among Chinese youths

XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :After hectic weekdays, more and more Chinese youths are apt to spend a leisurely weekend by enjoying operas, dramas, and concerts in theaters. The new craze drives the robust recovery of China's theater consumption.

According to the data released by the China Association of Performing Arts (CAPA), a total of 31,050 commercial performances were staged in China during the 5-day Labor Day holiday of 2023, up 49.1 percent from the same period of 2019 before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operas, concerts, children's plays, and dance performances received a warm welcome from the younger generation in the post-pandemic era.

On July 21, famous artists from China, Italy, and France performed arias from classical musical repertories, such as "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Romeo and Juliet," in the Shaanxi Opera House in the northwest Chinese historic city of Xi'an, setting off jubilation among more than 1,000 audiences.

Yang Tian, a 28-year-old girl from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, enjoyed many exhilarating moments with her friend at the musical concert.

"The show boasts an all-star cast. It combines solo, duet, chorus, and symphony. The human voice in the musicals goes straight to the hearts of the audience and fully expresses the sentiments of characters," said Yang.

