UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Across China: Reindeer Bring Fun, Fortune To Inner Mongolia Herders

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Across China: Reindeer bring fun, fortune to Inner Mongolia herders

HOHHOT, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Ethnic Aoluguya Ewenki herder Gu Musen has used a modern way to promote the traditional culture of raising reindeer, and has attracted tourists from near and far.

Since 2018, 33-year-old Gu has started posting videos of raising reindeer on the video-sharing app Douyin, garnering around 212,000 followers and 4.15 million likes.

"Thousands of tourists visit my farm every year. I can earn more than 70,000 Yuan (about 10,700 U.S. Dollars) annually," said Gu.

The first thing Gu does every morning is feeding his 30 reindeer on the farm in Jinhe Township, Genhe City in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

"I live in a well-equipped cabin on the farm. The reindeer-keeping conditions are much better than in the past," said Gu.

The Aoluguya Ewenki people, known as "the last hunting tribe in China," are the only ethnic minority group in China that raises reindeer.

For them, reindeer were the Primary means of transportation in the past, while in modern society, many Aoluguya Ewenki herders still maintain the tradition of raising reindeer.

In Genhe, there are 14 reindeer breeding areas, and the reindeer population has grown to more than 1,200.

To increase the herders' income, the regional government has taken measures to promote tourism here in recent years.

Every summer, Inner Mongolia holds an annual reindeer festival to attract both domestic and foreign tourists. The event includes art exhibitions and showcases local handicrafts and the dwellings of reindeer herders.

In addition to receiving tourists on their farms, the herders also take the animals to a scenic spot in Aoluguya Township, where visitors can feed and take photos with them. Craftspeople here sell handicrafts and health products.

"Now, more and more people are making handicrafts with ethnic features," said Dekeli, an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of the Ewenki ethnic costume in Inner Mongolia. "We can earn over 50,000 yuan a year."In Aoluguya Township, nearly 30 households have benefited from the reindeer-raising industry, with the annual per capita income rising to around 20,000 yuan at present from 1,200 yuan in 2005.

Like Gu, the young generation of the ethnic group is using the internet to promote their unique culture.

Related Topics

Internet Minority China Visit Young Mongolia 2018 Event From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

1 minute ago

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

16 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

46 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.