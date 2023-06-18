Acting consul general visits Hainan to discuss various opportunities

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) ::Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou Sardar Muhammad along with Trade and Investment Counsellor Muhammad Irfan paid two days visit to the free trade port province 'Hainan', here on Sunday.

They met with leaders from the Foreign Affairs Office, Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development (IEBD), Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and Windows to Global Trade (WGT) of the province.

During meetings, Sardar Muhammad discussed various opportunities Hainan offers as a 'Free Trade Port' for further enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Hainan in trade, investment, agriculture, Information Technology (IT) and education sectors.

While underscoring the importance of more participation of companies from Hainan in exhibitions held in Pakistan and the role of CCPIT in encouraging such participation, especially the upcoming food and Agriculture Expo, Sardar Muhammad extended an invitation to the Vice President of CCPIT to attend the upcoming expo.

Openings for enhancing cooperation in bilateral exchanges, and cultural, educational and business relations also came under discussion during a meeting in the Foreign Affairs Office of Hainan.

The team from the Consulate General also hosted an interactive dinner for Pakistani businessmen in the province and students from various universities of Hainan.