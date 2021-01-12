UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf Resigns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigns

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, resigned Monday amid rising worries over the possibility of more violence during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week, a DHS official said.

"The acting secretary is stepping down effective 11:59 tonight," the official told AFP.

He gave no reason for the resignation but said that Pete Gaynor, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would take over.

Related Topics

Chad

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2021 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

10 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

11 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

11 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.