Action Comedy "Ride On" Continues To Lead China's Box Office Chart

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The domestic action comedy "Ride On" continued to lead the Chinese box office chart on Monday, according to statistics from the China Movie Data Information Network.

The film, starring kung fu actors Jackie Chan and Wu Jing, pays tribute to stunt actors for action movies, who often work in risky conditions.

It raked in nearly 9.05 million Yuan (about 1.31 million U.S. Dollars) in box office earnings on Monday.

The Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko" came in second, grossing about 6.04 million yuan.

It was followed by the Japanese animated fantasy adventure film "Suzume," which generated over 3.61 million yuan.

