Action Comedy "Ride On" Continues To Lead China's Box Office Chart

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Action comedy "Ride On" continues to lead China's box office chart

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Action comedy "Ride On" continues to lead China's box office chart Source: XinhuaEditor: huaxia2023-04-14 10:52:00 The domestic action comedy "Ride On" continued to lead the Chinese daily box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Friday.

The film, starring kung fu actors Jackie Chan and Wu Jing, pays tribute to stunt actors for action movies, who often work in risky conditions.

It generated nearly 7.72 million Yuan (about 1.13 million U.S. Dollars) on the seventh day of screening, raising its total box office revenue to 114 million yuan.

The film was followed by the Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko," which raked in about 4.68 million yuan on Thursday.

The Japanese animated fantasy adventure film "Suzume" came in third, with a daily gross of about 2.7 million yuan.

