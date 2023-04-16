(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The domestic action comedy "Ride On" continued to lead the Chinese daily box office chart on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

The film, starring kung fu actors Jackie Chan and Wu Jing, pays tribute to stunt actors for action movies, who often work in risky conditions.

It generated over 17.69 million Yuan (about 2.58 million U.S. Dollars) on the ninth day of screening, raising its total box office revenue to 142 million yuan.

The film was followed by the Japanese animated fantasy adventure film "Suzume," which raked in nearly 15.87 million yuan on Saturday.