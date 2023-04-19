UrduPoint.com

Action Comedy "Ride On" Continues To Lead China's Box Office Chart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Action comedy "Ride On" continues to lead China's box office chart

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The domestic action comedy "Ride On" continued to lead the Chinese daily box office chart on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

The film, starring kung fu actors Jackie Chan and Wu Jing, pays tribute to stunt actors for action movies, who often work in risky conditions.

It generated nearly 4.99 million Yuan (about 726,346 U.S. Dollars) on the 12th day of screening, raising its total box office revenue to 166 million yuan.

The film was followed by the Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko," which raked in about 3.39 million yuan on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Lead Family From Million

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

12 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

12 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.