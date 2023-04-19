(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The domestic action comedy "Ride On" continued to lead the Chinese daily box office chart on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

The film, starring kung fu actors Jackie Chan and Wu Jing, pays tribute to stunt actors for action movies, who often work in risky conditions.

It generated nearly 4.99 million Yuan (about 726,346 U.S. Dollars) on the 12th day of screening, raising its total box office revenue to 166 million yuan.

The film was followed by the Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko," which raked in about 3.39 million yuan on Tuesday.