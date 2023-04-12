Close
Action Comedy "Ride On" Stays At Top Of China's Box Office Chart

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The domestic action comedy "Ride On" continued topping the Chinese box office chart on Tuesday, according to statistics from the China Movie Data Information Network.

The film, starring kung fu actors Jackie Chan and Wu Jing, pays tribute to stunt actors for action movies, who often work in risky conditions.

It generated nearly 8.

64 million Yuan (about 1.25 million U.S. Dollars) on the fifth day of screening, raising its total box office revenue to over 98 million yuan.

The film was followed by the Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko," which raked in over 5.33 million yuan on Tuesday.

The Japanese animated fantasy adventure film "Suzume" came in third, with a daily gross of around 3.08 million yuan.

