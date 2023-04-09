BEIJING, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The domestic action comedy "Ride On" topped the Chinese box office chart on Friday, the first day of its release on the Chinese mainland, according to statistics from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Starring kung fu actors Jackie Chan and Wu Jing, the film pays tribute to stunt actors for action movies who often work in risky conditions.

The film generated 21.79 million Yuan (about 3.17 million U.S. Dollars) in box office earnings on Friday.

The Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko" came in second, grossing around 10.83 million yuan.

It was followed by the Japanese animated fantasy adventure film "Suzume," which raked in 9.69 million yuan.