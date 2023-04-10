BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The domestic action comedy "Ride On" topped the Chinese box office chart on Sunday, the third day of its release on the Chinese mainland, according to statistics from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Starring kung fu actors Jackie Chan and Wu Jing, the film pays tribute to stunt actors for action movies, who often work in risky conditions.

The film generated 22.37 million Yuan (about 3.25 million U.S. Dollars) in box office earnings on Sunday.

The Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko" came in second, grossing around 16.73 million yuan.

It was followed by the animation "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which raked in 16.68 million yuan.