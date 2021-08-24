Action film "Raging Fire" continues box office domination

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Domestic action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Monday, according to the data released by the China Movie Data Information Network on Tuesday.

The film, telling a story about a police hunt for a drug-trafficking gang, generated a daily income of about 16.02 million Yuan (about 2.47 million U.S. Dollars), bringing its total box office to 963 million yuan.

Disney and Pixar's "Luca" enjoyed the second largest daily earnings of about 5.5 million yuan. It was followed by animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake," which contributed 4.14 million yuan to the box office on Monday.