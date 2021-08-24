UrduPoint.com

Action Film "Raging Fire" Continues Box Office Domination

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

Action film "Raging Fire" continues box office domination

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Domestic action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Monday, according to the data released by the China Movie Data Information Network on Tuesday.

The film, telling a story about a police hunt for a drug-trafficking gang, generated a daily income of about 16.02 million Yuan (about 2.47 million U.S. Dollars), bringing its total box office to 963 million yuan.

Disney and Pixar's "Luca" enjoyed the second largest daily earnings of about 5.5 million yuan. It was followed by animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake," which contributed 4.14 million yuan to the box office on Monday.

Related Topics

Fire Police Film And Movies China Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2021

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence mi ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &a ..

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &amp; License Center in Fujairah

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

10 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.