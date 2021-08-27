UrduPoint.com

Action Film "Raging Fire" Continues To Lead Chinese Box Office

Action film "Raging Fire" continues to lead Chinese box office

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Domestic action film "Raging Fire" still topped the Chinese mainland box office on Thursday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Friday.

Telling a story about a police hunt for a drug-trafficking gang, the film took its total box office to over 1 billion Yuan (about 154.

2 million U.S. Dollars) with daily earnings of 14.05 million yuan on its 28th day of play.

Coming in second was Disney and Pixar's animation "Luca" which finished the day with 4.47 million yuan.

The domestic animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake," landed in third place in the box office chart with earnings of nearly 3.99 million yuan on Thursday.

