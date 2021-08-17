UrduPoint.com

Action Film "Raging Fire" Stays Atop Chinese Box Office

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:20 PM

Action film "Raging Fire" stays atop Chinese box office

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Domestic action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Monday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.

Telling a story about a police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers, the film raked in almost 20.1 million Yuan (about 3.1 million U.S.

Dollars) on Monday, accounting for 51.1 percent of the day's total box office revenue.

It was followed by the romantic comedy "Upcoming Summer," which ended the day with daily earnings of 6.3 million yuan.

Coming in third was the animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake." As the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, the film generated 4.8 million yuan on Monday.

