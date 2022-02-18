Action To End Ottawa Trucker Protest 'imminent': Police
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Ottawa, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Police action to end a three-week trucker-led protest blockading the Canadian capital was "imminent," Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell told a news conference Thursday.
Bell said authorities have "begun to harden the perimeter around the protests," including installing security barriers and restricting access to the downtown area occupied by protests against Covid rules.