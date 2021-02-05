UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Activision Earnings A Winner As Call Of Duty Rockets

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 08:20 AM

Activision earnings a winner as Call of Duty rockets

San Francisco, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Video game titan Activision Blizzard said Thursday its quarterly earnings soared beyond expectations as players flocked to Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush.

Activision Blizzard reported revenue of $2.41 billion in the final three quarters of last year and net income of 65 cents per share, higher than analyst forecasts.

The US-based company had revenue of $1.99 billion in the same period in 2019, before the pandemic had people hunkered down at home turning more than ever to video games and streaming television for entertainment.

"In a year filled with adversity our extraordinary employees were determined to provide connection and joy to our 400 million players around the world," chief executive Bobby Kotick said in an earnings release.

"They accomplished this as well as generating record financial results for our shareholders." Activision shares were up more than 8 percent in after-market trades.

The Call of Duty franchise racked up a record year in 2020, with 128 million people playing the video game monthly in the fourth quarter, according to the company.

A version of the combat-action game tailored for smartphones and tablets had its best quarter ever, quickly becoming a top download after its launch in China in December, Activision Blizzard reported.

Strong player engagement was also seen at World of Warcraft and its King mobile game focused unit, according to the company.

Some 240 million people monthly played King mobile games, with its most popular title being color-matching challenge Candy Crush, Activision Blizzard reported.

The company boasted that Candy Crush was the top money making franchise in US app stores.

Video games have been seeing exceptional growth during the pandemic which has shut down real-world activity and kept billions indoors.

Related Topics

World Video Games Mobile China Company Same Money December 2019 2020 TV Share Best Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

6 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

7 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

8 hours ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

9 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.