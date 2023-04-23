Activists gather for Earth Day, urge action to avoid dystopian future

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Climate change campaigners gathered in New York's Times Square on Earth Day to urge action on global warming and cuts in plastics use while volunteers worldwide planted trees and cleared trash to mark the 54th annual celebration of the environment, Reuters reported.

Earth Day this year, officially on Saturday, follows weeks of extreme weather, with temperatures soaring to record highs in Thailand and a heatwave in India, where at least 13 people died of heatstroke at a ceremony last weekend.

Climate scientists have warned that global temperatures could hit all-time highs in 2023 or 2024.

Globally, there was a flurry of activity in the run-up to Earth Day, with events planned in Rome and Boston and major clean-up campaigns at Lake Dal in India's Srinagar and Florida's hurricane-hit Cape Coral.

New York City banned cars on streets in at least 31 locations for five hours on Saturday and held concerts in Times Square.

Earlier in the week, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to increase funding to help developing countries fight climate change and curb deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest during a meeting with top world leaders. Domestically, he ordered several new measures to protect communities overburdened by pollution, including creating a new White House office of environmental justice and launching a national strategy to prevent plastic pollution.

A report by the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says the planet is on track to warm beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times - a critical threshold for even more damaging impacts - between 2030 and 2035. "There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all," the IPCC has said. "The choices and actions implemented in this decade will have impacts now and for thousands of years."