ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Nomad Art gallery will arrange a wide range of activities, including an exhibition, seminar and a documentary screening here from February 9-12 to mark National Women's Day.

Organised in collaboration with the National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) and Women Action Forum (WAF), the events focus on highlighting women's voices.

On Feb 9, a group show titled "The Immersive: Untitled " - a select art collection reflective of women's issues and empowerment featuring 40 artists, 100 plus collectors' artworks and installations will be displayed.

On Feb 12, a seminar will be held, reflecting and discussing issues related to human rights, legal and health. A documentary, 'The Way Forward? - Posheeda Qadam - Hidden Footsteps' - a film by Nageen Hyat, will be screened on the same day.

National Women's Day is observed in Pakistan on February 12 each year to mark the first women's march in Pakistan in 1983.

Wearer of many hats, Nageen Hyat, Founder and director Nomad Gallery, filmmaker and women's rights and social activist, is also one of the founding members of WAF Islamabad, an organisation engaged in the protection of women's rights. She will be curating and organising the events in collaboration with the visual arts team of PNCA.

Since 1984 the Nomad Gallery is committed to the promotion of art and culture, crafts development and marketing, integrating human rights and peace, economic empowerment of women with youth as a central focus. Based in Islamabad, scores of renowned and emerging, national and international artists have exhibited at the gallery. It also works with various partners and communities from across Pakistan.