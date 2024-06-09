Actor Jamil Fakhri Remembered
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Veteran theatre and tv actor Jamil Fakhri was remembered on his 13th death anniversary here and across the country on Sunday.
Jamil Fakhri gained great popularity through his role as SHO Jaffar Hussain in a TV series 'Andhera Ujala'.
He also acted in more than 50 Pakistani films. Fakhri was awarded the Pride of Performance award in 2002 and Nigar Award in 1981.
