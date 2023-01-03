UrduPoint.com

Actor Jeremy Renner In Critical Condition After Snow Plow Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Movie star Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, was in critical but stable condition following an accident while plowing snow, his representative told US media.

Renner was using a truck-sized tracked snow vehicle about a quarter mile from his mountain home on Sunday when the vehicle accidentally ran over one of his legs, the TMZ tabloid news website said.

Renner was clearing a road near his Tahoe home "so his family could get out after a massive New Year's eve storm," TMZ said.

The accident caused Renner to lose "a serious amount of blood" and a neighbor, a physician, applied a tourniquet until paramedics and an evacuation helicopter arrived, it said.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative told the Hollywood Reporter.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," the representative, who was unnamed, added.

Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." He has also appeared as Clint Barton, also known as superhero Hawkeye, in several Marvel films and a recent miniseries.

Renner owns property near Mt Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area near Reno, Nevada that has been hit by winter storms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the area around Lake Tahoe, which borders California and Nevada and is a world-renowned skiing destination.

On December 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried by snow with the caption "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."In the weekend accident Renner was using a Snowcat, a special vehicle with tracks and an enclosed cab designed to move on, groom or plow snow, TMZ said.

