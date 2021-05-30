Actor, Producer Shehryar Munawar Joins PNCA Film Course
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Actor and producer Shehryar Munawar had joined Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as a guest speaker in its ongoing course on film production.
Shehryar is a well known actor and producer.
He is known for his work in several tv serials and a block buster movie "Pare Hut Luv" in the year 2019.
PNCA is offering an online one year certificate program in film production.
The program is focused on film production with a full understanding of film making.
