Actress Firdous Begum Remembered
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The 4th death anniversary of veteran actress Firdous Begum was observed here and across the country on Monday.
Firdous Begum, whose real name was Parveen, played the role of Heer in the famous Pakistani film, Heer Ranjha.
Other famous films of Firdous include Fanoos, Khandaan, Malang, Lai Laag and Aurat. In her entire career, she starred in over 150 Punjabi, urdu and Pashto films. Firdous Begum died in Lahore on this day in 2020.
