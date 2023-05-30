UrduPoint.com

Acute Food Insecurity To Rise In 22 Crises-hit Countries, Including Pakistan: UN Agencies

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Acute food insecurity to rise in 22 crises-hit countries, including Pakistan: UN agencies

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) ::Some 22 countries, including Pakistan, will see an increase in acute food insecurity over the next six months, according to a new early warning report issued by two Rome-based U.N. agencies.

The report by the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) calls for urgent attention to save both lives and livelihoods. It covers the period from June to November 2023.

Called 'Hunger Hotspots – WFP-FAO early warnings on acute food insecurity', the report identified 18 hotspots with Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen placed at the highest alert level and Haiti, the Sahel (Burkina Faso and Mali) and Sudan elevated to the highest concern levels.

"Business-as-usual pathways are no longer an option in today's risk landscape if we want to achieve global food security for all, ensuring that no one is left behind," QU Dongyu, FAO Director-General, said in a statement.

"We need to provide immediate time-sensitive agricultural interventions to pull people from the brink of hunger, help them rebuild their lives, and provide long-term solutions to address the root causes of food insecurity. Investing in disaster risk reduction in the agriculture sector can unlock significant resilience dividends and must be scaled up," he added.

The report also highlighted the risk of a spill-over of the Sudan crisis raising the risk of neighboring countries to negative impacts.

"Not only are more people in more places around the world going hungry, but the severity of the hunger they face is worse than ever," Cindy McCain, WFP's Executive Director., said in a statement.

"This report makes it clear: we must act now to save lives, help people adapt to a changing climate, and ultimately prevent famine.

If we don't, the results will be catastrophic," McCain warned.

In addition, global economic shocks and stressors continue to drive "acute hunger" across almost all hotspots, the report said.

With unusually high global food prices, low to middle-income countries will likely be driven further into a deep crisis, it added.

Pakistan, the Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria and Myanmar, which has been included in the latest report for the first time, were described as hotspots of very high concern.

"All these hotspots have a large number of people facing critical acute food insecurity, coupled with worsening drivers that are expected to further intensify life-threatening conditions in the coming months," the report warned.

Lebanon, El Salvador and Nicaragua have all been added to the list of hotspots since the last edition was published and El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua have been included in the report again.

To avert a further deterioration of acute hunger and malnutrition, the report provides concrete country-specific recommendations on priorities for an immediate emergency response to save lives, prevent famine and protect livelihoods, as well as anticipatory action.

Humanitarian action will be critical in preventing starvation and death – particularly in the highest alert hotspots, but the report notes how humanitarian access is constrained by insecurity, bureaucratic barriers, and movement restrictions – posing a major challenge to humanitarian responders around the globe.

The report also stresses the importance of strengthening anticipatory action in humanitarian and development assistance – ensuring predictable hazards do not become full-blown humanitarian disasters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Afghanistan World Syria Agriculture Yemen Alert Guatemala Mali Ethiopia El Salvador Myanmar Burkina Faso Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Kenya Nigeria Central African Republic Honduras Haiti June November All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 &#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders ..

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders in preparation for COP28

9 hours ago
 Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

10 hours ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

11 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.