Luanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Wearing a shirt and tie on smartphone screens across Angola, Adalberto Costa Junior has become a familiar face in the run-up to this week's national elections.

On Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, the main challenger to incumbent President Joao Lourenco, regularly explains his vision for the country to his thousands of followers, with a steady, sometimes teacher-like tone.

Experts give the 60-year-old little chance of victory against a ruling party that has held power in the oil-rich country for nearly 50 years.

But he is also credited with reinvigorating the opposition, mounting the most serious challenge the Portuguese-speaking country has seen in decades.

"There is definitely a buzz around Adalberto Costa," said Alex Vines, who heads the Africa programme at British think tank Chatham House.

Costa Junior, also nicknamed "ACJ", heads the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), a former rebel militia turned political force.

"The time has come to build a better country, without unrealistic promises or megalomaniac projects," he said in December, after his re-election as party leader.

Schools, hospitals and corruption are key themes in his slick social media clips attacking the record of Lourenco's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

- 'He's open' - The videos set the communications savvy politician apart from his opponent, who very rarely speaks in the media.

Marisa Lourenco, an independent political analyst based in Johannesburg, described Costa Junior as "very charismatic".

"Lourenco looks very bland in comparison," she said.

To many, the 68-year-old president embodies an old guard that looks out for itself but is out of touch with realities on the ground, she added.

But Adalberto had broken with tradition.

"Most liberation movements turned political parties tend to close their ranks and act in a very secretive way. Adalberto has changed that. He's open," she said.

Born in 1962 in Tchinjenje in the central Huambo province, Costa Junior is somewhat of an outsider to Angola's political scene.

Unlike the president and party big-wigs, he did not fight in the country's devastating civil war that raged between 1975 and 2002, pitting the Soviet-backed MPLA against US-supported UNITA rebels.

He has been a UNITA member since the country's independence from Portugal in 1975, when he was only a teenager.

In 1980, he left for Portugal, where he went on to represent the party.

He graduated in electrical engineering and gained Portuguese citizenship -- although he then had to give it up in 2019 following political pressure at home.

- 'More popular' - He returned to Angola for good only after the end of the civil war in 2003.

Hailing from a well-off family and mostly educated abroad, he became the spokesman for UNITA and was quickly noticed for his oratory skills.

He climbed party ranks and was eventually elected president in 2019, succeeding long-term leader Isaias Samakuva.

Costa Junior has modernised the party and broadened its base, joining forces with other opposition factions in an electoral coalition that he leads.

"He did something intelligent, which is to band together," said Claudio Silva, a political commentator in Luanda.

"We have never before seen this coalition... with charismatic leadership." While his liberal policies do not differ much from those of Lourenco, his outsider image has resonated with urban youth who have grown disillusioned with high poverty and unemployment rates.

Vines, of Chatham House, said the opposition drew most of its support over "desire for change", rather than specific policies.

But Costa Junior's chances of victory remain thin, with support for the MPLA still strong in rural areas.

"Adalberto is much more popular than Lourenco," analyst Lourenco said.

"But in this system, people are broadly choosing the party they prefer, which benefits the MPLA more than it does UNITA."