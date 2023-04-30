UrduPoint.com

Adam Yates Wins Tour Of Romandie As Gaviria Takes Final Sprint

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Adam Yates wins Tour of Romandie as Gaviria takes final sprint

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :British rider Adam Yates won the Tour of Romandie cycling race on Sunday after a 170km run around the magnificent Lake Leman as the Team UAE man finished in the main bunch in the fifth and final stage.

The run from Vufflens-la-Ville to Geneva ended in a mass sprint which Colombian Fernando Gaviria of Movistar won ahead of German Nikias Arndt of Bahrain Victorious and Briton Ethan Hayter of Ineos, who clinched the jersey for best sprinter.

Yates, in his first season with Team UAE, took Saturday's mountainous 'Queen' stage, claiming the overall lead and the glory of the summit triumph.

On Sunday's ride, the 30-year-old Yates was untroubled as his team controlled a four-man break that was engulfed by a speeding peloton an agonising 2km from the finish line.

"We had it all under full control today, I have to thank the rest of the team," said Yates, who left Ineos to join UAE.

Yates's next major race is likely to be at the Tour de France where he will assist "the best rider in the world" Tadej Pogacar.

Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar was second overall at 19sec thanks to his performance in Friday's time trial. Italian veteran Damiano Caruso of Bahrain Victorious was third at 27sec as he gets ready for another tilt at the Giro d'Italia.

Related Topics

World Cycling France German UAE Man Geneva Lead Bahrain Sunday All From Best Race

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

58 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi o ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE ..

58 minutes ago
 City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review s ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review situation in Sudan

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperatio ..

Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperation with Moroccan officials

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.