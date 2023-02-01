UrduPoint.com

Adani Shares Nosedive As Indian Tycoon Drops Down Rich List

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Adani shares nosedive as Indian tycoon drops down rich list

Mumbai, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Shares in the Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's flagship firm nosedived again on Wednesday as its owner dropped out of the Forbes top 10 rich list following allegations of massive accounting fraud.

Adani Enterprises stocks were down 30 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange minutes before the bourse's scheduled close, their fifth straight day of losses.

The rout has wiped out around $92 billion of the value of the conglomerate's listed units since last week, Bloomberg news said.

Adani's personal fortune has plummeted by more than $40 billion in the same period, according to the real-time Forbes list, dropping him out of the top 10 and below fellow Indian Mukesh Ambani.

This meant Adani was no longer Asia's richest man.

Adani Total Gas -- in which French giant TotalEnergies owns 37.4 percent -- dropped another 10 percent on Wednesday, forcing the Bombay Stock Exchange to suspend trade in the stock soon after the market's open.

The sudden sharp drop in Adani Enterprises on Wednesday afternoon came despite a stock sale in the firm on Tuesday that was oversubscribed.

Smaller retail investors largely steered clear from the follow-on public offering, however.

Large buyers instead propped up the share sale, including fellow Indian tycoons Sajjan Jindal and Sunil Mittal, Bloomberg News reported, citing unidentified sources.

