UrduPoint.com

'Adbi Baithak' Completes 400 Weekly Literary Sessions, Recounts Accomplishments

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

'Adbi Baithak' completes 400 weekly literary sessions, recounts accomplishments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :'Adbi Baithak', a weekly literary event of Sukhanwar Forum Multan (SFM) completed its 400 weekly sessions at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Multan with a special session attended by many writers, poets, journalists and intellectuals last Thursday evening to recount their accomplishments.

The session titled "Tale of 400 weekly literary sessions" was chaired by advocate and poet Waseem Mumtaz while poet and broadcaster Rizwana Tabassum Durrani and Sarwar Samdani, the brother late poet Rehbar Samdani were the special guests. The session discussed literary creations of participants while poet Habib Ur Rahman Batalvi presented a poem acknowledging the initiative of SFM.

Poets, writers, journalists and intellectuals declared the ceaseless continuation of "Adbi Baithak" for so long a big achievement at a time when book reading or literature was touching the lowest ebb in the priorities' list.

The weekly sessions were actually like compiling a parallel literary history of Multan, said Qamar Raza Shahzad. Dr. Wajid Barki termed it a learning platform for new entrants while seasoned journalist Abdul Jabbar Mufti hailed the forum an open-to-all platform ready to embrace anyone with literary inclinations.

Others who spoke included Raziuddin Razi, Syed Suhail Abdi, Mukhtar Ali, engineer Mumtaz Ahmad Khan, Shah Nawaz Khan, Arshad Bukhari, Javed Yaad, Shahzad Imran Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Masihullah Khan Jampuri, Rasheed Arshad Salimee, Ahmad Masud Qureshi, Akbar Hashmi, Ghulam Fareed Bhatti, Arshad Khurram, Taj Muhammad, Faheem Mumtaz and others.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan Punjab Reading Nawaz Khan Event Mufti

Recent Stories

Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

14 minutes ago
 24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

42 minutes ago
 Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shak ..

Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shakedown

20 minutes ago
 Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. up 1.8 pct: ..

Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. up 1.8 pct: EIA

20 minutes ago
 NATO envoys to hold urgent meeting on Afghanistan

NATO envoys to hold urgent meeting on Afghanistan

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.