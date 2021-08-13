'Adbi Baithak' completes 400 weekly literary sessions, recounts accomplishments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :'Adbi Baithak', a weekly literary event of Sukhanwar Forum Multan (SFM) completed its 400 weekly sessions at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Multan with a special session attended by many writers, poets, journalists and intellectuals last Thursday evening to recount their accomplishments.

The session titled "Tale of 400 weekly literary sessions" was chaired by advocate and poet Waseem Mumtaz while poet and broadcaster Rizwana Tabassum Durrani and Sarwar Samdani, the brother late poet Rehbar Samdani were the special guests. The session discussed literary creations of participants while poet Habib Ur Rahman Batalvi presented a poem acknowledging the initiative of SFM.

Poets, writers, journalists and intellectuals declared the ceaseless continuation of "Adbi Baithak" for so long a big achievement at a time when book reading or literature was touching the lowest ebb in the priorities' list.

The weekly sessions were actually like compiling a parallel literary history of Multan, said Qamar Raza Shahzad. Dr. Wajid Barki termed it a learning platform for new entrants while seasoned journalist Abdul Jabbar Mufti hailed the forum an open-to-all platform ready to embrace anyone with literary inclinations.

Others who spoke included Raziuddin Razi, Syed Suhail Abdi, Mukhtar Ali, engineer Mumtaz Ahmad Khan, Shah Nawaz Khan, Arshad Bukhari, Javed Yaad, Shahzad Imran Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Masihullah Khan Jampuri, Rasheed Arshad Salimee, Ahmad Masud Qureshi, Akbar Hashmi, Ghulam Fareed Bhatti, Arshad Khurram, Taj Muhammad, Faheem Mumtaz and others.