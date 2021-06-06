UrduPoint.com
Additional Batch Of China's Sinovac Vaccine Arrives In Philippines

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Additional batch of China's Sinovac vaccine arrives in Philippines

MANILA, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) --:The Philippines received an additional batch of the Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine from China on Sunday morning.

China donated the first batch of CoronaVac to the Philippines on Feb. 28, allowing the Southeast Asian country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

The Philippines has administered more than 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 30, primarily to frontline healthcare workers, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions.

The country aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

The Philippines has recorded 1,262,273 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, including 21,732 deaths.

