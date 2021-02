Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :results of matches played at the WTA Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on Saturday (X denotes seed): Finals Singles Iga Swiatek (POL X5) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI X2) 6-2, 6-2 DoublesAlexa Guarachi (CHI)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA X3) bt Hayley Carter (USA)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 10-3