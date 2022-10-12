UrduPoint.com

Adelie Penguin Population Off East Antarctic Coast In Rapid Decline: Researchers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

CANBERRA, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) --:Australia's top Antarctic scientists have reported a rapid decline in a population of Adelie penguins.

According to research published by the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) on Tuesday, a large Adelie population off the East Antarctic coast has declined by 43 percent over the last decade.

Ecologists from the AAD, led by Louise Emmerson and Colin Southwell, surveyed 52 islands along the 100-km coastline.

They found the number of occupied nests fell from 176,622 to 99,946 in that period. Their findings are contrary to other Adelie penguin populations in east Antarctica where numbers have been stable.

The most widespread penguin species, the Adelie is found along the entire Antarctic coast. Models had predicted the particular population observed by the AAD would continue to grow.

Researchers concluded a change in environmental conditions was the cause of the decline.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

