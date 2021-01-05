UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADF Militia Kills 21 Civilians In Eastern DR Congo

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

ADF militia kills 21 civilians in eastern DR Congo

Beni, DR Congo, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 21 civilians in eastern DR Congo have been massacred by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia blamed for hundreds of killings in the past year, UN sources and local officials said Tuesday.

A source with the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO, giving a provisional toll, said 21 people had been "savagely" killed in the Rwenzori area, while Donat Kibwana, administrator of the territory of Beni, said "22 persons... 10 of them women" had died.

The slaughter is the region's second mass killing in a week. Twenty-five civilians were killed on New Year's Eve at the village of Tingwe, Kibwana told AFP on January 1.

Related Topics

United Nations Died Beni Congo January Women

Recent Stories

UAEFA President praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s supp ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

2 hours ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

2 hours ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

2 hours ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.