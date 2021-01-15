UrduPoint.com
ADF Rebels Kill 46 In Northeast DR Congo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

ADF rebels kill 46 in northeast DR Congo

BUNIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 46 people were killed from late Wednesday to early Thursday by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in a village in Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local authorities said Friday.

The victims, all Pygmies, were beheaded, said Adjio Gigi, interior minister of Ituri province. Only a woman with gunshot wound, and her two-year-old child, managed to escape to report the killing to the authorities.

ADF rebels have since last year expanded their actions in Ituri and North-Kivu province, committing mass massacres against civilians, despite operations against them by government troops and the UN mission in the region.

