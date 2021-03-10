UrduPoint.com
Adidas Eyes Strong Recovery After 2020 Plunge During Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Adidas eyes strong recovery after 2020 plunge during pandemic

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :German sportswear group Adidas said Wednesday the pandemic sent its earnings plunging 78 percent last year but it is expecting strong profit growth in the next four years.

The Bavaria-based company, which is trying to sell its struggling US subsidiary Reebok, reported its net profits fell to 432 million Euros ($513 million) last year from 1.97 billion euros in 2019.

It also had a 16 percent sales drop to 19.8 billion euros.

But the sportswear group is expecting a strong rebound in 2021, predicting that its net profit from continuing operations will grow an average of "between 16 and 18 percent per year over the four-year period between 2021 and 2025".

Sales are also seen rising by between eight and 10 percent a year, if exchange rate effects are not taken into account, over the four years.

Adidas underlined that sales recovered in most of the world in the fourth quarter of a year in which many of its stores were forced to shut due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The exception was Europe, where around half of the company's stores were still closed by the end of the year, Adidas said in a statement.

