Adoption Of Self-determination Resolution At UN 'beacon Of Hope' For Kashmiris: Amb Munir Akram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Adoption of self-determination resolution at UN 'beacon of hope' for Kashmiris: Amb Munir Akram

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan-sponsored resolution, adopted by a UN panel on Thursday, that upholds the right to self-determination for peoples subjected to occupation is a "beacon of hope" for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, Ambassador Munir Akram has said.

"The wide sponsorship and unanimous endorsement of Pakistan's resolution on the right of peoples under foreign occupation to self-determination is a beacon of hope for the heroic people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the Pakistani envoy said, when asked for his comments by APP correspondent.

The resolution, co-sponsored by 72 countries, was unanimously adopted in the General Assembly 's Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural issues, along with several other human rights resolutions.

Pakistan has been sponsoring this text since 1981. It is expected to come up for General Assembly's endorsement next month.

