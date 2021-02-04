UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advance Box Office Sales For Spring Festival Holiday Top 46 Mln USD

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Advance box office sales for Spring Festival holiday top 46 mln USD

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Advance box office sales during China's upcoming week-long Spring Festival holiday totaled around 300 million Yuan (46 million U.S. Dollars) as of Thursday.

As the first such moviegoing period following the COVID-19 outbreak, the holiday starting on Feb. 11 is of great importance to China's film industry and will be seen as a further hallmark of the recovery of the country's box office market, one of the world's largest.

Topping the chart was "Detective Chinatown 3," a highly anticipated comedy from Wanda Pictures, which has seen advance ticket sales exceed 200 million yuan.

A sequel to the 2018 comedy hit "Detective Chinatown 2," which generated nearly 3.4 billion yuan at the Chinese box office, "Detective Chinatown 3" will join six other domestic titles to screen in China on Spring Festival, the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb.

12 this year.

The other six films to be released on the same day are time travel comedy "Hi, Mom," fantasy thriller "A Writer's Odyssey," which was previously promoted with the title "Assassin in Red," mobile game turned fantasy film "The Yinyang Master," comedy-drama "Endgame," animated fantasy "New Gods: Nezha Reborn," and "Boonie Bears: The Wild Life," the latest installment in the domestic animated comedy franchise.

Advance sales for the seven titles opened on Jan. 29.

China's box office continued to see robust growth into 2021 after scoring a record high for New Year's Day earnings. The total box office revenue so far in 2021 has exceeded 3.4 billion yuan.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Mobile China Same 2018 Market From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 February 2021

2 hours ago

UAE Press: We must do our part to win the COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rise in temperatures expected with rain chances lo ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first ba ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.