Advanced Technology On BCI Showcased At Tiankai Higher Education Innovation Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Humans controlling machines with their minds may sound like stuff of science fiction movies.

Imagine if you could prepare for your next meeting using only your thoughts - a scenario that might soon become a reality thanks to the development of brain-computer interfaces (BCIs).

Through BCI technology, such miracle is no longer the future; it is here and now. Advanced technology on BCI was showcased at the Tiankai Higher education Innovation Park of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) held in Tianjin, China from June 26 to 29.

The Neuro Engineering Team of Tianjin University, China, drawing on the neuroplasticity mechanism, has developed the "Shengong" rehabilitation robot based on brain-machine interface technology for patients with limb movement dysfunction. Shengong, the world's first neuromodulated powered exoskeleton system, is applied for the neurological rehabilitation of patients with stroke and other lower limb dysfunction.

CEN learns that the system can accurately decode the patient's motor intention and transmit it to external feedback devices, thus forming a closed-loop brain-machine-body pathway, thereby effectively solving the problems, namely poor initiative, and long treatment period in traditional rehabilitation.

Also Brain Talker, the world's irst dedicated codec chip for brain-computer interface, wowed visitors on site. It is capable of decoding instructions precisely and effectively and realizing fast communication, and strong interaction, with completely independent intellectual property rights.

"At present, the system has been applied to clinical research in many hospitals," the team noted, adding that their other BCI products like brain-controlled typing system and intelligent diagnosis robot for depression turned out to be highly effective.

BCI is a human-computer interaction device that converts nervus centralis information into commands that can control external software or hardware, such as a computer or robotic arm. BCI is often used as an assisted living device for people with motor or sensory impairments.

The future is now. Technology is changing the world. Are you ready?

