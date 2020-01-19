UrduPoint.com
Adventure Travel Show London Kicks Off

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

Adventure Travel Show London kicks off

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :A two-day World Adventure travel Show London 2020 started on Saturday here at Olympia Exhibition center.

Adventure tour operators from various parts of the world are participating in the event.

Saiyed Mahmood, a British Pakistani tour operator, who runs Karakoram Jeep Treks International (KJTI) company was representing Pakistan in the event.

Talking to the Pakistani media representatives, Mahmood said that Pakistan due to its natural beauty, with lofty snow clad high mountains, eye-catching lush green valleys and rivers have become one of the most attractive destination for the foreign tourists.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's prudent tourism policies especially the initiative of "On-Line visa system" facilitating the tourists in Pakistan.

He hoped this initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would help attract a good number of foreign tourists to Pakistan from different parts of the world for the country's benefit.

Mehmood said that Pakistan was also one of the peaceful, safest, tourist friendly and hospitable country.

He added that foreign tourists who have visited Pakistan had also appreciated the natural beauty, hospitality of Pakistani people and enjoyed their stay there.

He said that his company was playing an important role in the promotion of tourism in Pakistan.

The CEO KJTI urged people from the foreign countries including the UK to visit Pakistan and explore its natural beauty.

He commended the role of Pakistan High Commission London by supporting the tour operators and encouraging them for participating in such an important international event for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan.

Muneer Ahmed First Secretary Press Pakistan High Commission London represented the high commission and assured full cooperation in such events to the tour operators for the promotion of tourism sector in Pakistan.

The Adventure Travel Show would conclude on January 19.

